Dhaka University mourns Professor Syed Manzoorul Islam's passing

The passing of Emeritus Professor and acclaimed litterateur Syed Manzoorul Islam at the age of 75 marked the loss of one of Dhaka University’s finest educators.

His death, which occurred on Friday afternoon at LabAid Hospital in Dhaka, brought forth widespread public grief.

However, the numerous tributes delivered amidst heavy rain at the Central Shaheed Minar painted a picture of a man defined by his moral clarity, wisdom, and genuine humility.

Advisers to the Interim Government, Syeda Rizwana Hasan and Asif Nazrul, both highlighted the Professor’s distinct moral character.

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul, who lived near Professor Islam on Fuller Road, remembered the professor’s exceptionally comforting smile.

Nazrul insisted that such a generous smile was only possible for someone possessing a "very clean soul" and a "very pure heart," viewing his smile as his "signature".

Professor Syed Manzoorul Islam was recognized as immensely knowledgeable and a highly popular teacher.

However, Nazrul, emphasizing Professor Islam’s outstanding selflessness, said: “Despite having a distinct political ideology and engaging in disagreements with Nazrul over certain issues, the Professor’s motivations were never rooted in greed or self-interest, but rather stemmed solely from his deeply held convictions and beliefs. This integrity ensured he was beloved by people across various political divides and opinions.”

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, also an adviser to the Interim Government, echoed this focus on the Professor’s principled life.

Rizwana, who shared both a personal and professional connection with him (both being from Sylhet), affirmed that he was respected by all for his knowledge and wisdom.

She noted that he was not highly ambitious but dedicated himself fully to the things he loved and practiced.

Rizwana’s account illustrated his unwavering personal position.

While they often signed joint statements and collaborated, there were also instances where Professor Islam refused to co-sign with her.

“Manzoorul Islam’s unwillingness to participate was not rooted in personal gain, but in his 'very clear' individual principles and beliefs. Furthermore, Manzoorul Islam’s conviction extended to social causes. He was a dedicated supporter of environmental issues, frequently writing in their support.” Rezwana recalled instances where he would call her if she was absent from an environmental movement, inquiring about the coordinator.

She concluded that she would forever remember him with respect and positivity.

Professor Islam’s intellectual and academic contributions were equally defining.

Emeritus Professor Sirajul Islam Chowdhury, who knew him first as a highly discerning student and later as a colleague who began teaching during his student years, noted that his students adored him.

In addition to his academic role, Professor Islam was lauded as a great writer and a prominent art critic.

His literary contributions established an "unparalleled connection with literature," earning him several prestigious honors, including the Ekushey Padak, which were entirely deserved.

Despite these remarkable achievements, Professor Chowdhury underscored one of his most vital traits; he was a rare individual who possessed absolutely no arrogance.

The numerous institutions that paid their respects—including the Bangla Academy, Asiatic Society, and Dhaka University departments—highlight the wide-reaching impact of his principled life and scholarship.

Professor Islam’s departure is recognized by his peers as a "huge loss".

Following the tributes, his funeral prayer was held at the Dhaka University Central Mosque, after which he was scheduled to be buried at the Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard.