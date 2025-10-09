Thursday, October 09, 2025

Which areas will face 16-hour gas supply suspension on Friday?

Titas also warned that gas pressure in nearby areas may be lower than usual during this time

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 09 Oct 2025, 11:43 AM

Gas supply in Ashulia and the surrounding areas will be suspended for 16 hours on Friday.

The supply would be suspended from 8am to midnight, due to pipeline relocation work for Section-3 of the Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway.

Titas Gas authority said in a press release that the suspension will affect both sides of the road from Ashulia TBS to Bypail, including Dhaka EPZ, Malancha Power Plant, Kashimpur, Saradagang, Haji Market, Sripur, Chandra, Nabinagar, Savar Cantonment, Kathgara, Zirabo, Gazirchat, Nayapara, Dewan Idris Road, Bolibhadrapur, Palli Bidyut, and all classes of customers.

The company also warned that gas pressure in nearby areas may be lower than usual during this time.

Titas Gas authority apologized to customers for the temporary inconvenience.

Topics:

Titas GasGas Supply Outage
