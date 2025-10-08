Wednesday, October 08, 2025

CA for transforming post offices into effective platforms for economic inclusion

He sought the cooperation of all officers, employees of the Directorate of Posts and the countrymen in this journey of change

File image of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 08 Oct 2025, 08:10 PM

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has stressed transforming the country's post offices into effective platforms for development and economic inclusion.

"In the current context, it is urgent to transform post offices into effective platforms for development and economic inclusion, not just as centres for exchanging messages," he said in a message issued on Wednesday on the occasion of “World Post Day” to be observed on Thursday.

The chief adviser said the Directorate of Posts is not only a government service provider but also one of the oldest and most trusted social institutions of society. 

Through its extensive network, he said, the post offices have the power to reach even the most marginalized people in society. 

Prof Yunus said the interim government is working to modernize the Directorate of Posts by including it in the mainstream of social and economic activities. 

He hoped that it would be an effective one-stop centre for the local economy, not remaining limited to providing postal services.

Post offices should be developed as community-based economic centres and provide multifaceted facilities such as e-commerce support, digital financial services, transportation and marketing of goods for small entrepreneurs, and information exchange for farmers and marginalized people, the chief adviser said. 

He sought the cooperation of all officers, employees of the Directorate of Posts and the countrymen in this journey of change.

Prof Yunus said he is happy to know that “World Post Day” is being celebrated with due importance in Bangladesh, like other countries of the world. 

He wished all the programs taken on the occasion of World Post Day a success.

