Wednesday, October 08, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Bridge approach collapse severs communication for 100,000 in Tangail

Locals blamed illegal sand extraction and strong river currents for repeated damage to the approach

Bridge approach road collapses in Tangail on late Tuesday night in Charabari Torafganj area of the Sadar Upazila. Photo: Dhaka Tribune.
Update : 08 Oct 2025, 12:42 PM

The approach road to a bridge over the Dhaleshwari River in Tangail collapsed late Tuesday under pressure from rising water, severing communication for more than 100,000 people in several unions of western Tangail.

The collapse occurred in Charabari Torafganj area of Sadar upazila. Locals blamed illegal sand extraction and strong river currents for repeated damage to the approach since the bridge’s construction in 2006.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shahin Mia said urgent steps are being coordinated with the Water Development Board as no alternative route exists nearby.

BNP Publicity Secretary Sultan Salahuddin Tuku also visited the site, urging the authorities to immediately restore connectivity.

Topics:

Dhaleshwari RiverBangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB)
