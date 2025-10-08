Wednesday, October 08, 2025

Gold becomes costlier again, up by Tk 1,469 per bhori

The new rates will be effective from Wednesday morning

Photo: Collected
Update : 08 Oct 2025, 12:10 AM

The price of gold has increased again by Tk1,469 per bhori (11.664 grams), just a day after crossing the Tk2,00,000 mark.

According to a statement issued by the Bangladesh Jewellers’ Association (Bajus) on Tuesday night, the new rates will be effective from Wednesday morning.

As per the revised rates, the price of 22-carat gold has been set at Tk2,02,195 per bhori, the highest on record in the country.

The price of 21-carat gold will be Tk1,93,004 per bhori, 18-carat gold Tk1,65,431 per bhori and traditional gold Tk1,37,472 per bhori.

In addition to the base price, a 5% VAT set by the government and a minimum making charge of 6% fixed by Bajus must be added. 

However, the making charge may vary depending on the design and quality of the jewellery.

On Monday, Bajus hiked gold prices by Tk3,150 per bhori, pushing the rate beyond Tk2,00,000 for the first time in history.

With the latest adjustment, gold prices have now increased for the fourth consecutive time.

BAJUSGold Price Hike
