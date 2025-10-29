Thursday, October 30, 2025

Gold price rises by Tk8,900 per bhori

Bajus stated that the new prices were set due to an increase in the price of refined gold in the local market

File image of gold jewelleries. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 29 Oct 2025, 10:08 PM

After four consecutive reductions, gold prices in Bangladesh have increased again.

The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) announced the new rates on Wednesday.

The price of 22-carat gold has risen by Tk8,900 per bhori (11.664 grams), now standing at Tk202,709.

Bajus stated that the new prices were set due to an increase in the price of refined (tejaabi) gold in the local market. The revised rates will take effect across the country from Thursday.

The decision to raise gold prices was made at a meeting of the Bajus Standing Committee on Pricing and Price Monitoring, held on Wednesday. The information was confirmed in a press release signed by the Committee’s Chairman, Masudur Rahman.

Earlier, gold prices had dropped four times in a row.

However, despite stability in the international market, Bajus decided to readjust prices following a rise in the domestic rate of refined gold.

Gold Price HikeBangladesh Jeweller's Association (Bajus)
