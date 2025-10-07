Tuesday, October 07, 2025

Bangladesh, Egypt sign MoU on judicial cooperation

  • The agreement promotes training, research, and experience sharing between courts
  • Judges from Egypt and Bangladesh’s ambassador attended the ceremony
Bangladesh Chief Justice Dr Syed Refaat Ahmed and Chief Justice Boulos Fahmy of the Supreme Constitutional Court of Egypt, took part in a series of events in Cairo today. Photo : Collected
Update : 07 Oct 2025, 09:47 PM

The Supreme Courts of Bangladesh and Egypt have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance mutual cooperation in the judicial sector.

Bangladesh Chief Justice Dr Syed Refaat Ahmed, now on an official visit to Egypt at the invitation of the Chief Justice Boulos Fahmy of the Supreme Constitutional Court of Egypt, took part in a series of events in Cairo today.

As part of his visit, the Chief Justice called on Justice Boulos Fahmy at the Supreme Constitutional Court in Cairo at around 12 noon (local time) and held a meeting on strengthening bilateral judicial cooperation, exchange of knowledge and experience, and improving judicial efficiency and transparency.

Following the meeting, the two Chief Justices signed the MoU on judicial cooperation, opening a new chapter in bilateral relations between the two apex courts, a press release said here today.

The release issued by Supreme Court’s Public Relations Officer Md Shafiqul Islam, said the protocol emphasizes enhancing judicial efficiency, transparency, inclusiveness, and technical cooperation between the two courts.

All judges of the Egyptian Supreme Constitutional Court and Bangladesh’s Ambassador to Egypt were present during the signing ceremony.

The MoU reflects the mutual commitment of both countries to strengthen constitutional, legal, and judicial collaboration. It highlights institutional capacity building, cooperation, and joint initiatives aimed at enhancing judicial efficiency.

Under the agreement, the two apex courts will conduct joint training programs, exchange expertise in specialized branches of law, and undertake joint research on areas of mutual interest. It also provides for collaboration through seminars, conferences, and reciprocal visits to share best judicial practices and innovations in line with international standards.

To ensure effective coordination and implementation, both countries will appoint liaison officers, who will play a key role in maintaining communication and overseeing activities under the MoU.

Chief Justice Dr Syed Refaat Ahmed is scheduled to return home on October 11.

Topics:

EgyptBangladesh Supreme CourtChief Justice
