Tuesday, October 07, 2025

BERC cuts LPG price by Tk29 for October

The 12-kg LPG price has been cut to Tk1,241 from Tk1,270, effective 6pm Tuesday

File image of a truck carrying some Liquefied Petroleum Gas cylinders. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 07 Oct 2025, 05:59 PM

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has reduced the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for consumers by Tk29 per 12-kg cylinder for October.

With the latest adjustment, the price of a 12-kg LPG cylinder has been set at Tk1,241, down from Tk1,270 in September.

The new rate will come into effect from 6pm on Tuesday.

Announcing the revised price at a press briefing, BERC Chairman Jalal Ahmed said the reduction reflects changes in the Saudi Contract Price (CP), the international benchmark used to determine LPG prices in Bangladesh.

The price of autogas — the LPG used in motor vehicles — has also been reduced by Tk1.38 per litre, bringing it down to Tk56.77 at the consumer level for October.

In September, the price of autogas was set at Tk58.15 per litre, including VAT, after a slight cut of Tk0.13.

According to BERC, the October adjustment is based on Saudi Aramco’s CP for propane and butane, set at $495 and $475 per ton, respectively.

Using a 35:65 ratio of propane to butane, the average CP was calculated at $482 per ton, which guided the latest price revision for private LPG and autogas in the local market.

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission TribunalLPG Cylinders
