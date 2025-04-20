BERC chairman: Importing LNG at Tk75, selling at Tk17 not sustainable

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) Chairman Jalal Ahmed on Sunday said importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) at Tk75 per unit and selling it at Tk12–17 is not a viable long-term solution.

Speaking at the closing session of the Green Energy Olympiad 2025, held at the Bangladesh Military Museum, he stressed the urgent need for moving away from fossil fuels and embracing renewable energy, especially rooftop solar, as a more cost-effective and sustainable alternative.

The two-day Olympiad, the first large-scale event of its kind in the country, was jointly organised by the Bangladesh Working Group on Ecology and Development (BWGED) and the Coastal Livelihood and Environmental Action Network (CLEAN), aiming to promote environmental awareness and foster climate leadership among young students, focusing on the shift towards renewable energy.

This Olympiad was more than a competition — it was a national platform for youth to demonstrate their commitment to sustainability through logic, analysis, and leadership, the organisers said.

The BERC chairman highlighted efforts underway to install rooftop solar systems across the garment sector by 2026. “Youth-led green energy initiatives are critical, and now is the time to prioritise renewable energy,” he said.

Jalal Ahmed also noted that solar energy is now highly affordable and Bangladesh is capable of achieving its national targets. "The Merchant Power Plant policy is awaiting approval and will further accelerate the growth of renewable energy," he added.

Zahidul Alam, vice president of the Bangladesh Solar and Renewable Energy Association (BSREA), pointed out that the cost of solar home systems has dropped nearly tenfold since their introduction in Bangladesh. “In the industrial sector, rooftop solar can meet a substantial portion of the electricity demand. To reach our 40% renewable energy target, we must also invest in wind power,” he said.

Hasan Mehedi, chief executive of CLEAN, stressed that the future of Bangladesh’s energy sector is not just about electricity, but also about justice, environmental integrity, and intergenerational equity.

“The time has come to move away from imported fossil fuels and embrace a just, locally rooted energy transition. Youth engagement in this process is now more important than ever,” he said.

Green Energy Olympiad Champion Arafat Zulfiqar of Rajshahi Medical College said: “The Olympiad has united students from across the country. Let this movement for sustainable energy continue to grow.”

Green Energy Olympiad 2025 (GEO 2025) was a nationwide academic competition designed to raise awareness and cultivate leadership among students on environmental issues, climate change, and renewable energy.

Around 4,900 students from 150 colleges and universities participated in the six-phase event, which evaluated knowledge, analytical thinking, and logical reasoning.