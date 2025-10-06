Monday, October 06, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

3 killed in Natore road crash

Banpara highway police SI said the bus hit the auto-rickshaw, killing three on the spot and injuring three others

Three people were killed and three others injured when a bus hit an auto-rickshaw on Natore-Pabna highway at Gunaihati in Baraigram upazila of Natore district on October 6, 2025, on Monday. Photo: UNB
Update : 06 Oct 2025, 03:34 PM

Three people were killed and three others injured when a bus hit an auto-rickshaw on the Natore-Pabna highway at Gunaihati in Baraigram upazila of Natore district on Monday.

The identities of the deceased could not be known yet.

Quoting witnesses, Md Morshed, sub-inspector of Banpara Highway police station, said the accident occurred around 1:30pm when the bus rammed the auto-rickshaw, leaving three people dead on the spot and three others injured, said the accident occurred around 1:30pm when the bus rammed the auto-rickshaw, leaving three people dead on the spot and three others injured.

The injured were taken to a local hospital, from where two were sent to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital due to deterioration of their condition.

Topics:

NatoreRajshahi Medical College HospitalAcross Bangladesh Road Accidents
Read More

Cop injured in road accident dies at DMCH

Hindu Mohajot Natore unit president found dead

‘Rang Bilash' sugarcane cultivation in Natore reaps rich profits

Bus services in 3 dists resume after 4 days strike

Four children drown in separate drowning incidents in Rajshahi

2 killed in Natore road crashes

Latest News

Fire in Ashulia garment factory causes severe traffic disruption

Macron under pressure as French PM resigns after less than month

Teesta river overflow submerges 30 villages, 25,000 stranded in Rangpur

Trump administration brands US cities war zones

Fire breaks out at Ashulia factory; 9 units, army battling blaze

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x