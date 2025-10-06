3 killed in Natore road crash

Three people were killed and three others injured when a bus hit an auto-rickshaw on the Natore-Pabna highway at Gunaihati in Baraigram upazila of Natore district on Monday.

The identities of the deceased could not be known yet.

Quoting witnesses, Md Morshed, sub-inspector of Banpara Highway police station, said the accident occurred around 1:30pm when the bus rammed the auto-rickshaw, leaving three people dead on the spot and three others injured, said the accident occurred around 1:30pm when the bus rammed the auto-rickshaw, leaving three people dead on the spot and three others injured.

The injured were taken to a local hospital, from where two were sent to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital due to deterioration of their condition.