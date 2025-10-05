Yunus extends greetings on World Children’s Day and Child Rights Week-2025

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Sunday issued a message on the occasion of World Children’s Day and Child Rights Week-2025, extending his heartfelt greetings and love to the children of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh celebrates the World Children's Day every year on the first Monday of October which falls on Monday.

In his message on the eve of World Children’s Day, Dr Yunus said: "The smiling faces of children are the symbol of hope for a new Bangladesh."

Their dreams and creativity will build a prosperous Bangladesh, he said, adding: "Let’s pledge to ensure a safe childhood, quality education, healthcare, nutrition, sports and full opportunities for cultural development of every child."

If children are allowed to grow up in an honest, caring and open-minded environment, they will become worthy citizens of the country to take Bangladesh to a new height amidst world community being enriched with the knowledge of science, art, literature, technology, sports and leadership, the chief adviser said.

However, challenges such as poverty, child labor, violence and discrimination still remain, he said, adding that a collective effort is needed to address the challenges.

Through the efforts and with the coordinated support of families, society and the state, children’s rights can be protected and a secure future for them can also be ensured.

"I firmly believe that ‘World Children’s Day-2025’ will inspire us with a new commitment, so that every child grows up in a safe and creative environment," he said.



"Building a bright future for children will be the greatest achievement of the new Bangladesh," Dr Yunus added.

The chief adviser wished grand success of the programs of the ‘World Children’s Day and Child Rights Week 2025’.