Single-use plastics to be banned at Bangladesh Secretariat from Sunday

Each ministry will appoint a focal person and form a monitoring committee to ensure proper implementation

The use of single-use plastics officially banned inside the Bangladesh Secretariat. Photo: UNB
Update : 04 Oct 2025, 01:27 PM

The use of single-use plastics will be officially banned inside the Bangladesh Secretariat from Sunday as part of government measures to protect the environment and public health.

Strict checking will be enforced at all entry points of the Secretariat, according to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

People carrying polythene or other single-use plastic items will not be allowed to bring them inside.

In such cases, paper bags will be provided as alternatives.

Awareness boards have already been installed at the entrances and other locations inside the Secretariat.

To enforce this decision, the Cabinet Division has recently instructed all ministries to ensure that SUP is no longer used within the Secretariat.

Plastic bottles, cups, plates, and spoons can no longer be used in meetings and seminars.

The use of jute, cloth, or other reusable bags has been encouraged, and alternative items must be included in government procurement.

Paper or eco-friendly food packages will be used in meetings and seminars.

Each ministry will appoint a focal person and form a monitoring committee to ensure proper implementation, it said.

Bangladesh SecretariatPlastic PollutionMinistry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
