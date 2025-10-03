Islami Bank’s official Facebook page hacked

The official Facebook page of Islami Bank Bangladesh was hacked early Friday, with the attackers posting a threatening message and changing the page’s profile and cover photos.

The hacking group, identifying itself as "Team MS 47OX" claimed responsibility through a post at 05:42am, warning that they were monitoring the bank’s operations and might soon launch cyber-attacks on its website and Facebook page.

A review of the page showed the name remained unchanged, though the visuals were replaced with images linked to the group.

Some users also reported seeing unusual posts around the time of the breach.

Nazrul Islam, head of public relations at Islami Bank, said the page was hacked early in the morning and that the bank’s IT department is working to restore control.