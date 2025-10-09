Thursday, October 09, 2025

Advisory Council approves 4 ordinances, one proposal

The council approved drafts of four ordinances, including those on data governance, data protection, deposit protection and Mymensingh development

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus presided over the meeting of the Advisory Council at his office on Thursday, October 9, 2025. Photo : PID
Update : 09 Oct 2025, 05:37 PM

The Advisory Council on Thursday gave final and in principal approval to drafts of four ordinances and one proposal with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair at his office.

At the meeting, the Advisory Council approved the drafts of the National Data Governance Ordinance-2025, Personal Data Protection Ordinance-2025, the Deposit Protection Ordinance-2025 and the Mymensingh Unnayan Kartripakkha Ordinance-2025.

The Council also approved a proposal placed by the Finance Ministry to establish a bank merging five Shariah-based Islami Banks through a resolution.

Islami BankFinance Ministry
