Yunus saddened at zoologist Dr Jane's death, says world will miss her

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has expressed deep shock at the death of his friend and world-renowned zoologist, primatologist, anthropologist and conservationist Dr Jane Goodall.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend Dr Jane Goodall....May your soul rest in peace, Jane. The world will miss you," Prof Yunus said in a condolence message on Thursday.

A tireless activist till her last day, Jane dedicated her life to the cause of peace, sustainability, justice and the interconnectedness of all of them on the planet, said the chief adviser.

"The natural world has lost one of its greatest advocates and left us with a very heavy heart. Today, I salute and honor her achievements and accomplishments, which will continue to have their impact beyond her earthly passing," Prof Yunus said.

A long-time friend of Bangladesh, Jane took a keen interest in the ways Grameen Bank empowered women, visiting in the 1990s, and incorporated its principles in her own work in Africa and elsewhere.

"She remained a close friend of our nation. Jane always inspired me and appreciated our work, mentioning it in many of her speeches, including one she conveyed just recently during the June 2025 Social Business Day Conference," Prof Yunus said.

The chief adviser said he will be forever grateful for her support and the inspiration that she has been to him and millions around the world.