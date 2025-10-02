Thursday, October 02, 2025

Language movement veteran Ahmad Rafiq on life support

He was transferred from Hope Hospital to Birdem on Sunday

File image of Language movement veteran Ahmad Rafiq. Photo: Collected
Update : 02 Oct 2025, 12:15 AM

Language movement veteran Ahmad Rafiq is in critical condition and has been placed on life support at the ICU of Birdem General Hospital in the capital on Wednesday afternoon.

He remains unconscious at present, according to his family.

Hospital sources said that in addition to kidney complications, he has suffered multiple mild strokes in recent times.

Earlier, on September 11, he was discharged from LabAid Hospital in Dhaka and admitted to Health and Hope Hospital in Panthapath.

However, due to the lack of required medical facilities there, he was transferred to Birdem on Sunday.

Family members said that while officials of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs had assured them of taking responsibility for his treatment during his stay at Health and Hope Hospital, that support has not yet been implemented.

Born in Brahmanbaria in 1929, Ahmad Rafiq has devoted his long life to writing, research, and cultural pursuits.

Recipient of the Ekushey Padak and the Bangla Academy Literary Award, the Rabindranath scholar has authored and edited over a hundred books.

His contributions to Rabindra studies across both Bengals are unparalleled, and the Tagore Research Institute in Kolkata conferred upon him the title of Rabindra-Tatthocharjo.

After the death of his wife in 2006, he has lived alone, childless, in a rented apartment in New Eskaton.

Despite his vast personal collection of books, he possesses no other significant assets.

