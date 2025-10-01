‘February voting will take place in daytime, not at night’

Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain on Wednesday assured that voting will take place during the daytime, not at night, and that a free, fair and inclusive election will be held in February where everyone will have the right to vote.

He made the remarks at an event marking the 246th founding anniversary of Government Madrasa-e-Alia in Bakshibazar, Dhaka.

Dr Khalid Hossain said power will be handed over to the newly elected government, after which he will return to his previous role.

Appealing for public support, he noted that opportunities of this kind do not always arise. “It took 54 years for such an opportunity to come again, and we do not know when the next one will appear. Therefore, we must seize this moment and act in unity. Unity is strength, and strength is peace,” he said.

The adviser further said that after 54 years, and at the cost of the blood of students and citizens, the chance to establish people’s rights has finally come, and it must not be squandered.

He expressed concern that under the guise of modern education, madrasa education has shifted away from the teachings of the Quran and Hadith and become cornered. “It must be remembered that madrasa education is specialized education. While embracing modernity, the core foundation of madrasa education must remain the Quran, Hadith, and Fiqh,” he said.

Emphasizing the need to preserve tradition alongside modern education, he said the contributions of Alia madrasas are remarkable and worthy of recognition, having produced many competent individuals. Knowledge of Arabic and English, he added, will enable madrasa students to secure scholarships in educational institutions abroad.

Highlighting the role of Alia madrasas in shaping the nation and society over generations, he expressed hope that this tradition will continue in the future. He also stressed the need to end misbehavior and political influence in educational institutions. “Our Allah is one, the Quran is one, and the Qibla is one. This unity will bring us together on a single platform,” he said.

At the same event, Education Adviser Professor C R Abrar noted significant gaps in the madrasa education system. He said the Interim Government has taken modern and practical steps to restore the heritage of madrasa education.

The education adviser also urged madrasa students to focus more on learning science alongside religious education. He further announced that measures will be taken promptly to resolve issues related to the land and field of Dhaka Alia Madrasa, address teacher shortages, develop academic buildings, and ensure access to clean drinking water.