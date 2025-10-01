Wednesday, October 01, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Brazilian ambassador pays courtesy call on Jamaat chief

Both sides engaged in an open discussion on bilateral relations, mutual cooperation, development issues and matters of common interest 

Photo: BSS
Update : 01 Oct 2025, 06:55 PM

Ambassador of Brazil to Bangladesh Paulo Fernando Dias Feres paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman at his office in the capital’s Bashundhara area in Dhaka.

During the meeting, both sides engaged in an open discussion on bilateral relations, mutual cooperation, development issues and matters of common interest between Bangladesh and Brazil.

The Brazilian envoy reiterated his country’s strong support for Bangladesh and expressed optimism that future ties between the two nations would be further deepened and strengthened.

Ambassador Feres also inquired about the health of Dr Shafiqur Rahman and conveyed his wishes for his full and speedy recovery.

Advocate Ehsanul Mahbub Zubair, Assistant Secretary General of Jamaat-e-Islami and Head of the Central Publicity and Media Department, Mubarak Hossain, member of the Central Executive Council, and Professor Dr Mahmudul Hasan, Foreign Affairs Adviser to the Ameer, were present during the meeting.

Topics:

JamaatBangladesh-Brazil relations
