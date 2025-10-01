Wednesday, October 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Rumor Scanner: Myanmar's footage being used to mislead people in Khagrachhari

The Rumor Scanner investigation team said it has identified a couple of rumors centering on the recent violence in Khagrachhari

Representational image. Photo: BSS
Update : 01 Oct 2025, 05:12 PM

Rumor Scanner, one of the fact-check platforms in the country, has identified false photos being used to mislead people amid recent Khagrachhari tensions.

The Rumor Scanner investigation team said it has identified a couple of rumors centering on the recent violence in Khagrachhari.

"A photo claiming the Bangladeshi army setting fire to the houses of hilly people was identified as a misrepresentation. The photo mainly is a scene of 2016 and the incident took place in neighbouring Myanmar," Rumor Scanner report reads, noting that the Bangladesh Army didn't set fire to the residence of hilly people.

Topics:

MyanmarKhagrachhariRumors
Read More

Section 144 remains despite blockade suspension in Khagrachhari

Blockade suspended in Khagrachhari

Govt forms 5-member committee to probe Khagrachari incident

Adviser: Attempts made to disrupt Durga Puja in Khagrachhari

Supradip: All six representatives of Jumma Chhatra-Janata from UPDF

Blockade continues for second day in Khagrachhari amid Section 144

Latest News

2 students go missing in Rangamati boat capsize

Dengue: Death toll hits 200 in 2025

Govt to honor families of children killed in July movement

Fakhrul urges vigilance to ensure peaceful Durga Puja celebrations

200 birds killed in Gazipur market fire

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x