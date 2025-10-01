Rumor Scanner: Myanmar's footage being used to mislead people in Khagrachhari

Rumor Scanner, one of the fact-check platforms in the country, has identified false photos being used to mislead people amid recent Khagrachhari tensions.

The Rumor Scanner investigation team said it has identified a couple of rumors centering on the recent violence in Khagrachhari.

"A photo claiming the Bangladeshi army setting fire to the houses of hilly people was identified as a misrepresentation. The photo mainly is a scene of 2016 and the incident took place in neighbouring Myanmar," Rumor Scanner report reads, noting that the Bangladesh Army didn't set fire to the residence of hilly people.