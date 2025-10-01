Youth shot dead while asleep through window in Khulna

In Khulna, assailants shot and killed a sleeping youth, Tanvir Hasan Shuvo, through the window of his own home.

The incident occurred around 3:30am on Wednesday at his residence near the Westpara Bazar Mosque in Maheshwarpasha, Daulatpur area of the city.

Shuvo, son of Abul Bashar, was sleeping in the same room with his mother and younger brother, with the doors and windows shut.

The attackers opened the Thai glass window and shot him before fleeing the scene.

He was shot twice in the head and once in the left arm.

Family members quickly rushed him to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where he died around 7:30am while undergoing treatment.

Shuvo was serving as a General Manager at an international marketing company and was reportedly preparing to go abroad.

According to Daulatpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Tanvir had fallen asleep while playing games with headphones on.

Around 3:30am, family members heard gunshots and entered his room, where they found three bullet casings.

He was critically injured and taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital.

Preparations were underway to transfer him to Dhaka for advanced treatment, but he died at around 7:30am.

His body is currently at the Khulna Medical College morgue.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the motive and identify those responsible for the killing.