Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Shafiqul: Hasina murderer, evidence against her overwhelming

Like Ezra Pound, who ended up in a mental institution for supporting fascism, Awami activists may find seeking treatment for what we can only call Apa Syndrome, he says

Chief Adviser Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam at a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on Saturday, March 1, 2025. Photo: Collected
Update : 30 Sep 2025, 02:55 PM

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Tuesday accused former prime minister Sheikh Hasina of murder, citing overwhelming evidence, and defended the ban on Awami League activities while warning that her defenders bear blood on their hands.

"Sooner or later, this public veneration of one of the world’s most ruthless autocrats will ruin your reputation, if not your entire career. And like Ezra Pound — who ended up in a mental institution for supporting fascism — you, too, may one day find yourself seeking treatment for what we can only call Apa Syndrome," he said.

In a post from his verified Facebook account, Shafiqul said one can always debate whether the ban on the activities of Bangladesh Awami League was necessary.

"We firmly believe it was," he said, mentioning that there is indisputable evidence that the Awami League activists were involved in the killing of July warriors.

Still, Shafiqul said, one may argue that the ban was unnecessary or even counterproductive to their transition toward a truly democratic nation.

"What is not up for debate, however, is the public glorification of Hasina, a murderer. This is non-negotiable. The evidence against her is overwhelming," the press secretary said.

He said publicly praising someone responsible for such atrocities makes "you complicit in the brutality and carnage inflicted on our people."

Shafiqul said modern civilization, particularly the post–World War II order, is built on the principle that they must not legitimize murderers.

Topics:

Sheikh HasinaAwami League (AL)Shafiqul Alam
Read More

Shafiqul: Seeing ‘well-orchestrated move’ to foil polls, make it questionable

Salahuddin: Awami League's history is of looting and terrorism

Press secretary: Six-party delegation signals readiness for reform, polls

Shafiqul: TIB's statement on CA's entourage to UNGA relies on inaccurate info

CID investigating 113 July uprising cases including 65 for murder

CA Yunus: Trials of Hasina, her cronies a top priority for interim govt

Latest News

Muslim States join European powers in backing Trump Gaza plan

UNOPS and Takeda partner to tackle medical waste crisis in Bangladesh

Rickshaw puller dies after being hit by car in Hatirjheel

Supradip: All six representatives of Jumma Chhatra-Janata from UPDF

Finance adviser: Process to recover laundered money progressing gradually

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x