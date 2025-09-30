Shafiqul: Hasina murderer, evidence against her overwhelming

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Tuesday accused former prime minister Sheikh Hasina of murder, citing overwhelming evidence, and defended the ban on Awami League activities while warning that her defenders bear blood on their hands.

"Sooner or later, this public veneration of one of the world’s most ruthless autocrats will ruin your reputation, if not your entire career. And like Ezra Pound — who ended up in a mental institution for supporting fascism — you, too, may one day find yourself seeking treatment for what we can only call Apa Syndrome," he said.

In a post from his verified Facebook account, Shafiqul said one can always debate whether the ban on the activities of Bangladesh Awami League was necessary.

"We firmly believe it was," he said, mentioning that there is indisputable evidence that the Awami League activists were involved in the killing of July warriors.

Still, Shafiqul said, one may argue that the ban was unnecessary or even counterproductive to their transition toward a truly democratic nation.

"What is not up for debate, however, is the public glorification of Hasina, a murderer. This is non-negotiable. The evidence against her is overwhelming," the press secretary said.

He said publicly praising someone responsible for such atrocities makes "you complicit in the brutality and carnage inflicted on our people."

Shafiqul said modern civilization, particularly the post–World War II order, is built on the principle that they must not legitimize murderers.