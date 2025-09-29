Two-thirds of women garment workers married before 18

Most women garment workers in Bangladesh enter marriage and motherhood in their teenage years, face widespread violence both at home and in factories, and continue to struggle with poor access to reproductive health services, according to the country’s first longitudinal study on their sexual and reproductive health.

The 24-month cohort study, released by icddr,b with support from Global Affairs Canada, followed 778 garment workers aged 15–27 living in Korail and Mirpur in Dhaka, and Tongi in Gazipur, between August 2022 and December 2024.

The findings were revealed on Monday at a seminar at the icddr’b.

Early marriage and pregnancy

The study revealed that two out of three workers were married before turning 18, and around 65 percent experienced their first pregnancy in adolescence.

Nearly one-third reported at least one unintended pregnancy, while one in four had undergone abortion or menstrual regulation.

Contraceptive use before first pregnancy reduced the risk of teenage pregnancy by almost half.

But women facing spousal violence were 26 percent more likely to become adolescent mothers.

Violence at home and at work

The study documented widespread violence.

Psychological abuse in factories increased from 48 percent to 55 percent in the past year, while spousal violence remained alarmingly common.

Yet only 1 percent of survivors reported workplace violence to authorities.

Informal support-seeking also dropped sharply—from 35 percent to 21 percent.

Family planning knowledge rising

Despite these challenges, the study noted progress in awareness: knowledge of long-acting contraceptives rose from 49 to 70 percent, and awareness of emergency contraception grew from 15 to 39 percent.

Positive attitudes toward gender equality in family planning also improved significantly.

Gaps in factory support

Access to reproductive health supplies through workplaces was found to be scarce.

Only 22 percent of factories provided sanitary pads, and just 14 percent made family planning commodities available.

Empowerment reduces risks

The research also underscored the importance of empowerment.

Women with greater decision-making power and freedom of movement reported lower risks of violence, while those with stronger voices within families faced less sexual abuse.

Calls for collective action

Dr Ubaidur Rob, former country director of Population Council Bangladesh, said: “Although

women’s participation in the workforce is growing, preventing unintended pregnancies must remain a top priority, alongside increasing knowledge.”

BKMEA Joint Secretary Farzana Sharmin said: “In a patriarchal society, women’s voices are often overlooked. Contraceptives must be made easily accessible, and awareness must be increased. The timing and nature of government clinic services also need reconsideration.”

Yasmin H. Ahmed, independent researcher and former Executive Director of Marie Stopes Bangladesh, said: “Due to stigma, many women still cannot buy contraceptives from shops. Therefore, services and counseling must be ensured within factories.”

icddr,b Emeritus Scientist & Principal Investigator Dr Ruchira Tabassum Naved said: “Despite economic progress, the SRHR situation of garment workers is poorer than that of other women. Addressing this requires collective action from the government, development partners, and stakeholders.”

Researchers hope the findings will guide future policy to improve the health, rights, and protection of the millions of women working in Bangladesh’s garment industry.