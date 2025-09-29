RMG worker stabbed dead in Dhaka

A 28-year-old young man was stabbed to death by miscreants in Pallabi of the capital on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Md Rifat, a worker of a garment factory and son of Sagar Mia of Shariatpur district.

Quoting witnesses, Inspector Md Faruk, in charge of the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police camp, said three to four people appeared before Rifat and stabbed him indiscriminately in front of Pallabi police station while returning to his home around 4:30pm.

Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where the doctors declared him dead.

The body was kept at the hospital morgue.