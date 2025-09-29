Tuesday, September 30, 2025

BGB rejects ULA allegations of links with Rohingya armed groups

BGB termed the accusations “misleading” and said it had no connection with ARSA or RSO. 

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) logo. Photo: Collected
Update : 29 Sep 2025, 11:19 PM

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has rejected allegations made by the United League of Arakan (ULA), the political wing of the Arakan Army (AA), that it supports the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and the Rohingya Solidarity Organization (RSO).

BGB termed the accusations “misleading” and said it had no connection with ARSA or RSO. Instead, it took measures against the groups inside Bangladesh, including the arrest of several members and top leader Ataullah Jununi.

The paramilitary force said its mandate is to secure national borders, maintain law and order, and manage security risks stemming from the presence of over a million Rohingya refugees. Following the collapse of Myanmar’s ceasefire in late 2023, BGB intensified patrols along the Naf River and the Bandarban–Cox’s Bazar frontier to prevent spill-over violence.

Additional troops, arms and equipment have been deployed, camps reinforced, and mine-affected zones marked with red flags. BGB has also conducted awareness drives, provided financial aid and organized medical camps for affected families.

Officials noted that intelligence confirms militants infiltrate from Myanmar, not Bangladesh, and that landmines planted by the AA along the border further prevent such movements.

BGB also accused the AA of facing internal crises, including desertions, food shortages and declining morale, with reports of abuses against Rohingya civilians and other ethnic minorities such as the Mro and Tanchangya. Some victims have fled into Bangladesh to escape extortion and persecution.

“The allegations are propaganda to divert attention from the Arakan Army’s own record of abuses,” BGB said, reaffirming its commitment to border security, humanitarian protection and efforts to support safe and voluntary Rohingya repatriation.

