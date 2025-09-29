Monday, September 29, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
BLAST calls for justice after rape of indigenous girl in Khagrachhari

It has called for appropriate measures to provide support and care to the victim and her family

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 29 Sep 2025, 07:03 PM

Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) on Monday called for investigation, justice, and compensation following the gang rape of an class right indigenous girl in Khagrachhari.

According to local administration sources, the girl was attacked around 9pm on Tuesday and rescued by relatives at approximately 11pm in critical condition. One person involved in the assault has been detained.

In response to the incident, a protest blockade organized by Jumma Chhatra Janata began at 5am on Saturday. The demonstration escalated into violence with law enforcement authorities in Guimara, leaving three people dead and several others injured.

BLAST urged authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation, ensure legal action against the perpetrators, provide adequate compensation to the victim and her family, and implement measures to support the affected family.

The organization also highlighted that such incidents violate several provisions of the Constitution of Bangladesh, including Articles 27, 28(1), 31, and 32, and breach international human rights standards.

Topics:

KhagrachhariBangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (Blast)
