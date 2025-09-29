Monday, September 29, 2025

AIUB hosts international symposium on responsive, responsible universities

A major highlight of the event was a panel discussion on ‘Shaping Responsible Futures: Higher Education and Community Engagement’

Participants and dignitaries at AIUB’s international symposium on responsive and responsible universities, held in collaboration with the Magna Charta Observatory. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 29 Sep 2025, 05:31 PM

The American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB), through its Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), in collaboration with the Magna Charta Observatory (MCO), successfully hosted the International Symposium on Responsive and Responsible Universities: Global Perspectives from the Magna Charta Observatory Research Initiative on September 25–26, at its Dhaka campus.

The symposium brought together over 150 participants, including dignitaries from the University Grants Commission (UGC), Bangladesh Accreditation Council (BAC), and the British Council Bangladesh, alongside Vice Chancellors, Pro Vice Chancellors, and IQAC Directors from universities across the country.

Distinguished international guests included David J Lock, Secretary General of MCO; Dr Mary Deasy from Technological University Dublin, Ireland; and Dr Agata Strządała from Wroclaw Medical University, Poland, who joined in person. Participants from Lithuania and the United Kingdom joined online, ensuring strong global engagement.

A major highlight of the event was a panel discussion on “Shaping Responsible Futures: Higher Education and Community Engagement,” with contributions from the UGC, BAC, private university Vice Chancellors, advisors, and David J Lock, reflecting on how universities can address societal challenges. On the second day, the program was honoured by the presence of Prof Dr Gulshan Ara Begum and Prof SM Kabir of the BAC.

The event concluded with closing remarks from Prof Dr Saiful Islam, Vice Chancellor of AIUB, and a vote of thanks by Prof Dr Md Abdur Rahman, Pro Vice Chancellor of AIUB, followed by a vibrant cultural performance by the AIUB Performing Arts Club (APAC).

The symposium reaffirmed AIUB’s commitment to responsible higher education, community engagement, and sustainability, while strengthening global partnerships under the Magna Charta Observatory initiative.

American International University Bangladesh (AIUB)
