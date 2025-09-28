Home adviser: Govt working to control situation in Khagrachhari

The government is working to resolve the unrest in Khagrachari, Home Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said on Sunday.

He mentioned that the adviser for Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs had held a meeting with all concerned parties to address the situation, reports Bangla Tribune.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting of the Law and Order Core Committee, the home adviser said that 100,000 members of the armed forces were deployed across 33,355 Durga Puja venues nationwide to maintain security.

In addition, he noted that 430 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), 70,000 police personnel, and 200,000 members of the Ansar force were on duty.

He said that there was no cause for concern regarding the Puja celebrations. The number of Puja venues had increased, and security had been strengthened accordingly. Monitoring committees had been formed with the participation of local dignitaries and student representatives to oversee security at the venues.

The home adviser also said that intelligence surveillance had been intensified in vulnerable locations. He warned that strict legal action would be taken against those spreading rumours on social media.

Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury further said that, aside from law and order issues, the meeting also discussed the forthcoming national elections, student union polls at several universities, the Myanmar border situation, and the drug problem.

Notably, Khagrachari has been in turmoil for several days following allegations of the rape of a female student. On Saturday, as the “Jumma Chhatra Front” enforced a dawn-to-dusk blockade, the law-and-order situation deteriorated, prompting the administration to impose Section 144.