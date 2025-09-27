Saturday, September 27, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Supreme Court lawyer Syed Mainul Haque passes away

  • His janaza will be held Sunday after Zohr prayers
  • Burial will take place at Azimpur Graveyard in Dhaka
Photo: Syed Mainul Haque
Update : 27 Sep 2025, 10:13 PM

Syed Mainul Haque, a senior Supreme Court lawyer, passed away on Saturday. He was 79.

He breathed his last at 5:15pm at Ibrahim Cardiac Hospital in Dhaka.

Mainul’s namaz-e-janaza will be held on Sunday after Zohr prayers at his residence in Tejturi Bazar, and he will be buried at Azimpur Graveyard.

Hailing from Chhakar village in Barisal, Syed Mainul Haque was the eldest son of eminent lawyer Syed Azizul Haque Nanna Mia.

He studied economics at Dhaka University and served as chairman of Uzirpur Upazila in Barisal. Mainul founded Uzirpur Mohila College and also chaired Syed Azizul Haque College in Habibpur.

He was a member of the Board of Trustees of Central Women’s University.

Syed Mainul Haque is survived by his wife, a son, and two daughters.

DhakaLawyerPassed away
