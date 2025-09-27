Saturday, September 27, 2025

Bank official hacked to death in Dhaka’s Lalbagh

No arrests were made so far, said the police official

Md Nazrul Islam, a Bank official of Standard Bank’s Lalbagh branch, was hacked to death at his Lalbagh residence. Photo: UNB
Update : 27 Sep 2025, 08:31 PM

A bank official has been hacked to death at his Lalbagh residence, allegedly by his wife and mother-in-law.

The incident happened on Friday, said Inspector (Investigation) Md Saiduzzaman of Lalbagh Police Station on Saturday.

The deceased, Md Nazrul Islam, son of the late Nawab Ali of Teligati in Khulna, was an officer at Standard Bank’s Lalbagh branch.

Inspector (Investigation) Md Saiduzzaman of Lalbagh Police Station said the exact cause of death can only be confirmed after the autopsy report.

Nazrul’s elder brother, Nurul Islam, alleged that his brother was killed by his wife, Nova, and her mother over a family dispute.

Police recovered Nazrul’s body in the evening from the sixth floor of a building in the area and sent it to Dhaka Medical College morgue for an autopsy.

No arrests were made so far, said the police official.

Topics:

LalbaghMurder CaseDhaka Medical College
