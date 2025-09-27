Two killed, four injured as bus hits autorickshaw in Gopalganj

Two passengers of a battery-operated rickshaw (easybike) were killed and four others injured after a passenger bus collided with their vehicle on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Kashiani, Gopalganj, on Saturday noon.

The accident took place around 12pm near the Majihgati area of Kashiani Upazila when the Imad Paribahan bus, travelling from Khulna to Dhaka, struck the Easybike coming from the opposite direction.

Sergeant Md Russel Mia of the Bhanga Highway Police said the Easybike was severely damaged in the collision.

One passenger died instantly at the scene.

The injured were later rescued by locals and taken to the 100-bed Kashiani Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared one more passenger dead.

According to police, all victims were travelling from Madaripur to attend a wedding ceremony at Majhigati village.