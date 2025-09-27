Saturday, September 27, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Two killed, four injured as bus hits autorickshaw in Gopalganj

Victims were travelling from Madaripur for a wedding ceremony

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 27 Sep 2025, 02:51 PM

Two passengers of a battery-operated rickshaw (easybike) were killed and four others injured after a passenger bus collided with their vehicle on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Kashiani, Gopalganj, on Saturday noon.

The accident took place around 12pm near the Majihgati area of Kashiani Upazila when the Imad Paribahan bus, travelling from Khulna to Dhaka, struck the Easybike coming from the opposite direction.

Sergeant Md Russel Mia of the Bhanga Highway Police said the Easybike was severely damaged in the collision.

One passenger died instantly at the scene.

The injured were later rescued by locals and taken to the 100-bed Kashiani Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared one more passenger dead.

According to police, all victims were travelling from Madaripur to attend a wedding ceremony at Majhigati village.

Topics:

Road AccidentGopalganj
Read More

College student killed in motorcycle-auto rickshaw collision in Bogra

Truck-autorickshaw crash kills three in Sumanganj

Van driver killed after being run over by bus in Gopalganj

Mother-son killed in Bogra road crash

Two district administration staff killed in Sunamganj-Sylhet highway crash

Father, daughter killed in Mirsharai road crash

Latest News

Sanaullah: Rotten or farcical polls main reason behind July Uprising

UN sanctions on Iran set to return as nuclear diplomacy fades

Khasru: Capital's lakes to be upgraded for international standard swimming

College student killed in motorcycle-auto rickshaw collision in Bogra

CA Yunus, his daughter join reception hosted by Trump

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x