Dhaka Tribune
CA Yunus, his daughter join reception hosted by Trump

The chief adviser extended an invitation to Trump to visit Bangladesh at his convenience time

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pose for a picture with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and his daughter Deena Yunus during a reception hosted by Trump on September 23, 2025, in New York. Photo: Facebook/Chief Adviser GOB
Update : 27 Sep 2025, 02:15 PM

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and his daughter Deena Yunus attended a reception hosted by US President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

The chief adviser extended an invitation to Trump to visit Bangladesh at his convenient time at that time.

During the reception, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump posed for a picture with Prof Yunus and his daughter.

The photo was posted on the chief adviser's verified Facebook account on Friday. 

The chief adviser is in the USA to attend the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

