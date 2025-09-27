CA Yunus, his daughter join reception hosted by Trump

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and his daughter Deena Yunus attended a reception hosted by US President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

The chief adviser extended an invitation to Trump to visit Bangladesh at his convenient time at that time.

During the reception, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump posed for a picture with Prof Yunus and his daughter.

The photo was posted on the chief adviser's verified Facebook account on Friday.

The chief adviser is in the USA to attend the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.