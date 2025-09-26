Saturday, September 27, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Travel ban: Sohel Taj sent back from airport

He was scheduled to travel to the US on Wednesday night via Qatar Airways and had arrived at the airport for his flight

File image of Sohel Taj. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 26 Sep 2025, 10:47 PM

Former state minister for home affairs Sohel Taj was stopped at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport while en route to the United States.

He was scheduled to travel to the US on Wednesday night via Qatar Airways and had arrived at the airport for his flight. However, due to a travel ban, he was turned back at the airport.

An immigration police officer confirmed the information.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Mahjabin Ahmad Mimi, the youngest daughter of Tajuddin Ahmad and sister of Sohel Taj, spoke to the media about the incident.

She said: “Sohel Taj’s overseas journey was blocked.”

When asked exactly when it happened, she said: “It probably occurred on Wednesday.” However, she declined to provide details about why he was stopped, only advising: “You should ask them directly.”

During the Awami League government, Sohel Taj was elected as a member of parliament from Gazipur-4 (Kapasia) in the 2001 elections. He was re-elected from the same constituency in 2008. On January 6, 2009, he was appointed state minister for home affairs in the Awami League-led cabinet.

On May 31 of the same year, citing “personal reasons,” Sohel Taj resigned from the cabinet. On April 23, 2012, he also resigned from his parliamentary seat. Initially, the resignation was not accepted on procedural grounds, but when he submitted it again on July 7, 2012, it was accepted.

He later alleged that various obstacles were being created in his work and that his instructions were being ignored. For these reasons, he decided to resign and has not returned to active politics since.

Topics:

Awami Leaguesohel taj
Read More

Chhatra League leader sent to jail over flash procession at Dhanmondi

CID investigating 113 July uprising cases including 65 for murder

Bangabandhu Foundation president held in Dhaka

DMP asks public to report Awami League activists in Dhaka

No compromise with Awami League, reaffirms Rizvi

Survey finds nation split on Awami League’s election bid

Latest News

Prof Yunus: Women empowerment a top priority

A digital step towards trust and accountability

Reforms reduced to rhetoric

Donald Trump’s 19th-century nationalism in a 21st-century world

Did or will whitening black money do any good to Bangladesh?

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x