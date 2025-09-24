No compromise with Awami League, reaffirms Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Wednesday said the party will not make any compromise with the ousted Awami League and urged all to stay alert so that the fascist forces cannot return under a new guise.

“There is no understanding with the Awami League. Those who were linked to the Awami League or acted as their associates must not be allowed to change their colours. Everyone must remain alert,” he said.

The BNP leader made the comments while talking to journalists after paying homage to party founder Ziaur Rahman’s grave by placing a wreath together with leaders of the newly formed convening committees of its Pirojpur and Barguna district units.

Rizvi alleged that the Awami League and its cohorts are taking advantage of impunity both inside and outside the country due to the interim government’s inaction.

He said the ghosts of the Awami League and their associates are finding the opportunity to take to the streets in the country and indulge in various misdeeds abroad, as the government is failing to take prompt action against them.

“The conspiracy, blueprint and master plan are not over yet… We can’t let the blood of our martyrs go in vain,” the BNP leader said.

Turning to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Rizvi said it has failed to recover money looted by the Awami League and its associates.

“The ACC is so ineffective that it has neither been able to punish the looters nor recover the money… The court ordered the recovery of Tk24,824 crore, but the ACC remains incapable of taking any effective steps in this regard,” he said.

The BNP leader accused Awami League leaders, including ministers, MPs, and even relatives of the orime minister, of amassing vast wealth abroad. “From New York, London, Dubai and Canada to Ottawa and Sydney – they have built houses and accumulated enormous fortunes.”

He said if the corruption and misdeeds of the Awami League had been properly addressed and the interim government had acted firmly, “the cohorts of fascism” would not have dared to stage the attack on NCP Member Secretary Akhter Hossen at JFK Airport in New York.

Rizvi dismissed reports that BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was harassed in New York, calling them “completely baseless and propaganda.”

On the newly formed BNP committees in Barguna and Pirojpur, he expressed hope that the new leaders will turn their units into model organisations. “No extortionists, land grabbers or anti-social elements will be given shelter there by them.”

Rizvi urged BNP leaders and workers to work sincerely to win people’s confidence ahead of the national election. “People will cast their votes for the Sheaf of Paddy based on that trust.”