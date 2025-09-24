Sharmeen highlights govt's 4-point agenda for women's empowerment

Women and Children Affairs Adviser Sharmeen S Murshid has highlighted the government's four-point agenda for women's empowerment at the UN Women's Conference, emphasising security, recognition, equality, and accountability as the pillars to achieve meaningful and lasting

change.

To this end, she said that Bangladesh is proud to announce the four-point agenda for 2025-2030 aimed at ensuring genuine progress for women.

Bangladesh's delegation, led by Sharmeen S Murshid, participated in the meeting held on Monday at the United Nations Headquarters to mark the 30th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women at the UN headquarters, said a ministry press release here on Wednesday.

She said Bangladesh government will enact a Sexual Harassment Prevention Ordinance by 2025 to build a safe Bangladesh for women and children, ensuring services are made accessible nationwide in the shortest possible time.

To recognise women's unpaid work, she said, a Household Production Satellite Account will be established by 2027 to value service work, which constitutes 18.9% of GDP, most of which is contributed by women.

She also stressed that political parties will ensure at least 33% women candidates in national elections to secure equal representation at the power table.

In addition, gender-responsive budgeting will be expanded across all government institutions with a focus on results to promote equity-based accountability in financing, she added.

The adviser, in her speech, said that while progress has been seen in conflict-prone areas, climate resilience, and women's economic participation, in many other cases, setbacks remain.

The problem, she noted, is not perspective but uneven national advancement. "We must move forward with heartfelt commitment to genuinely build a caring and inclusive society," Sharmeen added.

Highlighting Bangladesh's progress, she said the country has made strides in eliminating gender disparity in education, institutionalising gender-responsive budgeting, improving maternal health, increasing women's participation in the labor market, and achieving the highest political empowerment score in South Asia.

Sharmeen S Murshid said that the care economy plays a vital role in enhancing women's economic empowerment and in fostering international cooperation in the labour market.

Expressing optimism, she added that a well-planned economy not only addresses critical social needs but also serves as a driving force for employment generation both domestically and internationally.

She said a key priority for Bangladesh is to develop the capabilities of young people through proper training and to ensure employment in line with their skills.

She emphasised that widespread promotion of the care sector is essential for workforce development and for ensuring quality services for all.

The adviser highlighted Bangladesh's experience in advancing transformative service delivery, demonstrating how the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs' dynamism translates political and socio-economic change into effective initiatives and practical implementation.

Among others, the delegation included Joint Secretaries Firoz Uddin Khalifa and Dilara Begum, and Deputy Secretary Tareq Mohammad Zakaria of the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs.