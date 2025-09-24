Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
CA Yunus urges carbon-neutral future for Olympics

He made the remarks when Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, called on Chiat at his hotel in New York on Tuesday

Photo: UNB
Update : 24 Sep 2025, 12:38 PM

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, who played a key role in transforming the Paris 2024 Olympics into one of the largest social business events in history, has emphasised the importance of making all future Olympic Games, including the upcoming Los Angeles Olympics, carbon neutral.

He made the remarks when Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, called on Chiat at his hotel in New York on Tuesday.

During their meeting, the two leaders discussed a range of pressing issues, including the upcoming general election in Bangladesh, reforms initiated by the interim government, the role of social business in sports and the Olympics, and global refugee challenges, particularly the ongoing Rohingya humanitarian crisis, said Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder.

He said Bangladesh is on course for a democratic transition, with the next general election scheduled for the first half of February. “The upcoming February election will be a foundational one, ushering in a new era for the country's democracy,” said the chief adviser.

Mayor Hidalgo expressed her full confidence in Professor Yunus's leadership during this critical time. “I admire your leadership. You’ve done an excellent job,” she said.

Both leaders underlined the urgent need for increased funding to support humanitarian efforts for over one million Rohingya refugees living in camps in southeastern Bangladesh.

Mayor Hidalgo specifically called for improved living conditions in refugee camps across the globe and expressed hope that the Rohingya people would one day be able to return safely and with dignity to their homeland in Myanmar.

Prof Yunus noted that the United Nations is hosting a major international conference on the Rohingya crisis next week, intending to revitalize global attention on one of the most severe refugee situations in decades.

He also extended an invitation to Mayor Hidalgo to visit Bangladesh at a mutually convenient time.

Lamiya Morshed, SDGs Affairs Principal Coordinator and Senior Secretary to the Government of Bangladesh, was also present at the meeting.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusOlympics
