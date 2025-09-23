BNP begins interviewing potential candidates to finalize party nominations

With the next national parliamentary election expected in February, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has formally begun the process of selecting candidates.

The party has already carried out several rounds of field surveys to assess the popularity of potential contenders, their organizational strength, and voter sentiment.

BNP has also started interviewing multiple aspirants for each constituency, while some hopefuls have already received a “green signal.”

In preparation for the election, BNP has formed multiple election-related committees at the central, divisional and district levels.

These committees are tasked with screening candidates and strengthening structures at the polling center level.

Discussions are also ongoing with like-minded parties and coalition partners to evaluate local strengths.

Party insiders say BNP’s goal is to present both its own candidates and coalition nominees in a coordinated manner to ensure a stronger position in the electoral battle.

BNP Standing Committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku said: “BNP is a large political party in Bangladesh with many qualified candidates. We will finalize the nomination process once the Election Commission announces the schedule. But we have already started preparations.”

Sources confirmed that in nearly all 300 constituencies, multiple BNP leaders are vying for nomination. From these, qualified, popular, and honest candidates will be selected.

Aspirants who contested in the 2018 general election are being given initial priority.

However, to present a renewed image of the party, younger and fresh faces are also likely to be nominated in several constituencies.

As part of the nomination process, aspirants are being called to the BNP chairperson’s office in Gulshan, Dhaka, for interviews conducted by the party’s nomination board.

BNP’s acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, is virtually joining from London to listen to the candidates and provide guidance.

According to party sources, BNP is determined to avoid internal conflict and does not want any “rebel candidates” in the upcoming polls.

During interviews, leaders are explicitly told that everyone must work in unity for whoever receives the party’s final nomination.

Clear instructions are being given to avoid disorder or divisions once nominees are announced.

Several candidates who have been called for interviews told Dhaka Tribune that they are delighted to be considered. They expect the selection to be based on merit, popularity and honesty. They also said BNP has made it clear that this time the party wants to contest the polls in a new, more organized manner.

To make the nomination process transparent and credible, the BNP is also factoring in field surveys, opinions of local leaders, and seat-sharing negotiations with allies.

Reliable sources further said the BNP plans to leave up to 50 constituencies for allies in its electoral coalition and among parties involved in the joint movement.

However, specific seats have not yet been decided.

Strategically, BNP will first finalize its own candidates for all 300 seats, and later, after discussions, withdraw nominees from seats that will be allocated to partners.

The party has already finalized candidates in about 150 constituencies and given them a green signal.

These chosen candidates have been instructed to become active in their constituencies, stay close to the people, and strengthen the organization at the grassroots.

They are being encouraged to hold public meetings, engage in outreach, and participate in people-oriented activities to further boost their acceptance.

Candidate screening is ongoing in the remaining constituencies. Factors under review include field survey results, feedback from local leaders, past electoral experience, social acceptability, and opportunities for young leadership.

Likely final candidates

Thakurgaon-1: Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir; Dinajpur-6: Prof Dr AZM Zahid Hossain; Lalmonirhat-3: Asadul Habib Dulu; Rangpur-4: Emdadul Haque Bhorsa; Kurigram-2: Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed; Bogura-1: Md Shokrana; Bogura-2: Mir Shah Alam; Bogura-4: Mosharraf Hossain; Bogura-5: GM Siraj / Fazlur Rahman Khokon; Bogura-6 & 7: Tarique Rahman; Chapainawabganj-3: Harunur Rashid; Rajshahi-2: Mizanur Rahman Minu; Rajshahi-4: Abu Hena; Rajshahi-6: Abu Sayeed Chand; Natore-2: Ruhul Quddus Talukdar Dulu; Sirajganj-1: Singer Kanak Chapa; Sirajganj-2: Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku;

Pabna-4: Habibur Rahman Habib; Pabna-5: Advocate Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas; Chuadanga-1: Shamsuzzaman Dudu; Chuadanga-2: Mahmud Hasan Babu; Jhenaidah-1: Advocate Asaduzzaman / Jayanta Kumar Kundu; Jessore-3: Anindya Islam Amit; Jessore-6: Abul Hossain Azad / Kazi Rawnakul Islam Shrabon; Magura-2: Advocate Nitai Roy Chowdhury; Khulna-4: Azizul Bari Helal; Khulna-6: Rakibul Islam Bakul; Patuakhali-1: Air Vice Marshal (retd) Altaf Hossain Chowdhury; Bhola-3: Major (retd.) Hafizuddin Ahmed; Barisal-2: Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal; Barisal-3: Begum Selima Rahman / Advocate Zainul Abedin; Barisal-4: Rajib Ahsan; Tangail-2: Abdus Salam Pintu; Tangail-5: Sultan Salahuddin Tuku; Jamalpur-5: Nilufar Chowdhury Moni; Jamalpur-2: Nazrul Islam Khan; Mymensingh-1: Syed Emran Saleh Prince; Mymensingh-8: Shah Nurul Kabir Shahin; Netrakona-1: Barrister Kayser Kamal; Netrakona-4: Former state minister for Home Lutfozzaman Babar; Kishoreganj-4: Advocate Fazlur Rahman; Kishoreganj-6: Shariful Alam; Dhaka-2: Amanullah Aman / Nipun Roy Chowdhury; Dhaka-3: Gayeshwar Chandra Roy; Dhaka-4: Tanvir Ahmed Robin; Dhaka-8: Mirza Abbas; Narsingdi-1: Khairul Kabir Khokon; Narsingdi-2: Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan; Faridpur-2: Shama Obaid; Madaripur-3: Mashukur Rahman Mashuk / Anisuzzaman Talukder Khokon; Brahmanbaria-2: Rumeen Farhana; Comilla-1: Dr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain; Comilla-4: Engineer Manjurul Ahsan Munshi / Sayedur Rahman Liton; Comilla-5: Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun; Comilla-6: Md. Aminur Rashid Yasin / Kawsar Zaman Bappy; Chandpur-1: Former state minister for Education ANM Ehsanul Hoque; Feni-3: Abdul Awal Mintu; Noakhali-1: Barrister Mahbubuddin Khokon; Noakhali-2: Zainul Abedin Farroque; Noakhali-4: Md Shahjahan / Nasir Uddin Nasir; Lakshmipur-3: Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anne; Chittagong-6: Hummam Quader Chowdhury; Chittagong-10: Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury; Cox’s Bazar-1: Salahuddin Ahmed.

BNP National Executive Committee member and Comilla nomination aspirant Sayedur Rahman Liton said: “The party has given me responsibilities, and I will remain fully loyal. I have already been trying to stay close to the people in my area. Whatever decision the party makes, we will work for the people accordingly.”

Ahead of the 13th National Parliamentary Election, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has already finalized and announced single candidates in 296 constituencies.

The party of the Charmonai Pir, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, has also conducted interviews with potential candidates at the divisional level in Dhaka, Chittagong, Barisal, and Sylhet.

This party, too, has prepared a list of single candidates for all 300 constituencies and has already announced candidates in several seats, including those in the Sylhet and Barisal divisions.