Tongi blast: Home adviser assures best treatment for injured firemen

Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Tuesday visited the four fire service personnel who suffered burn injuries in an explosion at a chemical warehouse in Tongi and assured that they would receive the best treatment.

“They will be given the best treatment. No negligence will be shown in this connection,” he said.

He made the comment while speaking to journalists at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (NIBPS) in Dhaka after visiting the burn victims of Monday’s chemical warehouse explosion in Tongi.

The home adviser also assured that the victims will be given all support from the government, the Home Ministry, and the Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) for ensuring their treatment.

“We are trying our best and giving every possible support. The rest is up to Allah,” he said.

Replying to a question about measures against chemical go-downs to prevent recurrence of such incidents, Jahangir said the warehouses were shifted to Munshiganj after several incidents in Old Dhaka.

NIBPS Director Dr Md Nashir Uddin said the condition of three victims is critical, as two of them suffered nearly 100% burns, one sustained 42% burns, while one is in intermediate condition with 5% burns.

“We will do whatever is required from our side,” he said.

Four fire service personnel sustained burn injuries when an explosion took place at a tin-shed chemical go-down while they were dousing a fire at Sahara Market in Tongi, Gazipur, around 3:29pm on Monday, according to fire service sources.

Seven firefighting units brought the blaze under control around 7pm after nearly two hours of frantic efforts.

Firefighters Shamim, 42, and Nurul Huda, 40, suffered nearly 100% burn injuries, Fire Officer Khondoker Jannatul Nayem, 35, sustained 42% burns, while firefighter Joy Hasan, 24, received 5% burns.

Director General of FSCD Brig Gen Muhammad Jahed Kamal visited the injured personnel at the NIBPS on Monday night after they were admitted to the facility.