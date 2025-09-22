RAB: Two arrested with 190kg black stone idol in Bogra

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested two people in Bogra while attempting to sell a rare 190kg black stone idol, recovered from a fish feed shed near Sonali Pond in Dakshin Amain village of Sherpur upazila.

The idol, made of valuable black stone (Kastipathar), weighs nearly 190kg and is estimated to be worth Tk20 crore, said RAB-12 Bogra Company Commander Squadron Leader Firoz Ahmed on Monday.

The arrestees were identified as Abul Bashar Rubel of Sherua Forest Gate area in Shahbandegi Union, Sherpur upazila, Bogra, and Al Amin Sarkar of Rangaligati village in Sirajganj Sadar upazila.

RAB-12 officials said the raid was conducted Sunday afternoon based on a tip-off.

According to RAB and local sources, the idol—measuring 57 inches in height and 24 inches in width—was discovered about a year ago during the renovation of Sonali Pond. Leaseholder Rubel allegedly kept the idol hidden underground inside a fish feed storage room and began showing it to potential buyers.

During primary interrogation, the duo confessed to keeping the idol in their possession and attempting to sell and smuggle it.

The idol and the arrestees were handed over to Sherpur police station, where a case was filed.

Sherpur police station Officer-in-Charge SM Moinuddin said the accused were later sent to Bogra District Jail through court order.