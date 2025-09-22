Monday, September 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

RAB: Two arrested with 190kg black stone idol in Bogra

During primary interrogation, the duo confessed to keeping the idol in their possession, attempting to sell, smuggle it.

Two people were arrested with a black stone idol in an RAB raid in Bogura on September 21, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune.
Update : 22 Sep 2025, 05:43 PM

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested two people in Bogra while attempting to sell a rare 190kg black stone idol, recovered from a fish feed shed near Sonali Pond in Dakshin Amain village of Sherpur upazila.

The idol, made of valuable black stone (Kastipathar), weighs nearly 190kg and is estimated to be worth Tk20 crore, said RAB-12 Bogra Company Commander Squadron Leader Firoz Ahmed on Monday.

The arrestees were identified as Abul Bashar Rubel of Sherua Forest Gate area in Shahbandegi Union, Sherpur upazila, Bogra, and Al Amin Sarkar of Rangaligati village in Sirajganj Sadar upazila.

RAB-12 officials said the raid was conducted Sunday afternoon based on a tip-off.

According to RAB and local sources, the idol—measuring 57 inches in height and 24 inches in width—was discovered about a year ago during the renovation of Sonali Pond. Leaseholder Rubel allegedly kept the idol hidden underground inside a fish feed storage room and began showing it to potential buyers.

During primary interrogation, the duo confessed to keeping the idol in their possession and attempting to sell and smuggle it.

The idol and the arrestees were handed over to Sherpur police station, where a case was filed. 

Sherpur police station Officer-in-Charge SM Moinuddin said the accused were later sent to Bogra District Jail through court order.

Topics:

BograRapid Action Battalion (RAB)
Read More

84 rescued, 3 traffickers held in joint BGB-RAB raid in Teknaf

3 held over torturing youth by unleashing dog in Comilla

Mother-son killed in Bogra road crash

RAB: Murder suspect dies by suicide in custody

Police: Salesman confesses to killing filling station cashier in Bogra

RAB arrests two main accused in attack on Malibagh Shohagh counter

Latest News

Idcol holds training to promote rooftop solar adoption in Bangladesh

Bank Asia holds ‘BAMLCO Training Program 2025’

Coast Guard: Weapons, ammo seized in Pirojpur, Mongla

Climate goals and fossil fuel plans don’t add up

Bus services on Rajshahi–Dhaka, Chittagong and Cox’s Bazar routes suspended indefinitely

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x