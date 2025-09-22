Nur leaves for Singapore to receive treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital

For advanced medical treatment, the President of the Gono Odhikar Parishad, Nurul Haque Nur, departed for Singapore on Monday at 8:25am on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight.

Abu Hanif, a senior council member and media coordinator of the Gono Odhikar Parishad, informed that Nur is accompanied by his personal physician, Dr Sajjad Hossain Russell, Associate Professor in the Department of Orthopaedic and Spine Surgery at Bangladesh Medical University.

Nur will receive treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

On August 29, a clash broke out in Bijoynagar, Dhaka, between leaders and activists of the Jatiya Party (JaPa) and Gono Odhikar Parishad. Law enforcement intervened with baton charges to bring the situation under control. At least fifty activists, including Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur and General Secretary Rashed Khan, were injured.

Nur, critically injured, was first taken to Islami Bank Central Hospital in Kakrail. Later, on doctors’ advice, he was transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital at 11pm that night.

On September 2, when Nur’s wife, Maria Akter, along with leaders of Gono Odhikar Parishad, met the chief adviser at the State Guest House Jamuna, the head of government informed them of the decision to send him abroad for treatment.

In a press release, Gono Odhikar Parishad thanked the government for taking the initiative to send Nur abroad. At the same time, it expressed concern that no visible punitive action had been taken against those involved in the attack even after 24 days.