Monday, September 22, 2025

Thakurgaon court orders confiscation of ex-MP Dabirul’s assets

The ACC found that Dabirul amassed assets worth Tk1.48 crore beyond his known income

File image of former Thakurgaon-2 MP Md Dabirul Islam. Photo: UNB
Update : 22 Sep 2025, 12:46 PM

A court has ordered the authorities concerned to confiscate movable and immovable properties and freeze bank accounts of former Thakurgaon-2 MP Md Dabirul Islam following an appeal by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Senior Special Judge Md Jamal Hossain passed the order on Sunday, said Assistant Director of ACC’s integrated Thakurgaon district office Azmir Sharif Marzi.

On September 11, ACC Assistant Director and investigating officer Imran Hossain filed a petition seeking confiscation of Dabirul Islam’s property.

The ACC found that Dabirul amassed assets worth Tk1.48 crore beyond his known income under his and his family members’ names through abuse of power, irregularities, and extensive corruption.

In the petition, the ACC said these immovable and movable assets could be transferred or sold if not confiscated.

Dabirul, currently in Dinajpur district jail, faces multiple cases, including murder and extortion, and has secured bail in several of them.

Dabirul first became an MP in 1986 and was elected seven consecutive times from Thakurgaon-2, serving until the 11th National Parliament in 2018.

On October 2 last year, police arrested him from the residence of Thakurgaon Sadar Awami League leader Alamgir Hossain in connection with an extortion case.

Topics:

ThakurgaonAnti-Corruption Commission (ACC)
