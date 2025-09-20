Saturday, September 20, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Home adviser: Durga Puja festivities will not be hindered

All preparations for the festival have been completed, says the adviser

File image of Home Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. Photo: Collected
Update : 20 Sep 2025, 05:27 PM

Home Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Saturday assured that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure peaceful and festive celebrations of Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of the Hindu community, adding that the festival would be celebrated in a peaceful and unhindered manner.

He made the remarks after visiting two puja mandaps, Sri Sri Radha Govinda and Kali Temples in Dakshin Mashdgaon and Kanaksar Public Kali Temple under Louhajanj upazila in Munshiganj district.

"Durga Puja will be celebrated across the country in a peaceful and unhindered manner. All preparations for the festival have been completed," he said.

He added that the interim government has allocated Tk5 crore for this year's Durga Puja celebrations, compared to Tk2 crore during the fallen Awami League government.

He asked the puja udjapon committees of the temples to ensure round-the-clock monitoring with seven volunteers at each mandap, while Ansar personnel will soon be deployed at mandaps nationwide.

The home adviser also called on everyone to uphold religious harmony and maintain the festive spirit throughout the celebrations.

Topics:

Durga PujaLt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury
Read More

Home adviser: Let's build Bangladesh with July Uprising spirit

Rizvi calls on party members to remain vigilant during Durga Puja

DMP assures smooth, festive celebrations of Durga Puja

Home Adviser: Neighboring country spreading falsehoods over Durga Puja

Fakhrul urges vigil to safeguard communal harmony during Durga Puja

IGP: Tight security in force for Duga Puja

Latest News

Syria’s election after dictatorship: What you need to know

Germany’s tightrope walk over recognizing state of Palestine

JV signed between Vav Productions and Brave Horse Ventures

382 more hospitalized with dengue in 24hrs

Moyeen Khan: Development not possible without eliminating corruption

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x