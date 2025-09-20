Home adviser: Durga Puja festivities will not be hindered

Home Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Saturday assured that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure peaceful and festive celebrations of Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of the Hindu community, adding that the festival would be celebrated in a peaceful and unhindered manner.

He made the remarks after visiting two puja mandaps, Sri Sri Radha Govinda and Kali Temples in Dakshin Mashdgaon and Kanaksar Public Kali Temple under Louhajanj upazila in Munshiganj district.

"Durga Puja will be celebrated across the country in a peaceful and unhindered manner. All preparations for the festival have been completed," he said.

He added that the interim government has allocated Tk5 crore for this year's Durga Puja celebrations, compared to Tk2 crore during the fallen Awami League government.

He asked the puja udjapon committees of the temples to ensure round-the-clock monitoring with seven volunteers at each mandap, while Ansar personnel will soon be deployed at mandaps nationwide.

The home adviser also called on everyone to uphold religious harmony and maintain the festive spirit throughout the celebrations.