Home adviser: Let's build Bangladesh with July Uprising spirit

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Saturday called upon all to join hands in transforming Bangladesh into a country of justice, equality, and humanity, being inspired by the July Uprising spirit.

"Let us all together build Bangladesh of the July martyrs' dreams, where there will be an unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and humanity," he said.

The adviser made the remarks while inaugurating the graffiti of "July Bravery" and "July Sacrifice" painted in memory of the martyrs of the July 2024 student movement at Mural Square, Mawa end of Padma Bridge, Munshiganj.

"Today's event is not just an inaugural ceremony, it is a unique attempt to convey history to the new generation," he said.

"The graffiti titled "July Heroism" and "July Sacrifice" will remind us of how the young society set an example of self-sacrifice for freedom and democracy," he added.

He continued that this generation and the future generation need to know that the July Mass Uprising was not just a movement, but was a struggle to establish the truth and justice against injustice.

"The movement led by the students united the expectations of the masses and gave a new direction to the nation," he said.

The aviser said that such an initiative will inspire the young generation to be inspired by the spirit of truth, justice, freedom, and democracy.

"It will be our responsibility to remember their sacrifice with respect and at the same time embrace their ideals to move the country forward," he said.

"This work of art created with their collective efforts will be an invaluable witness to our history," he added.

At the outset of the program, the home adviser paid deep respect to all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the movement to free the nation from the shackles of tyranny in the July Mass Uprising.