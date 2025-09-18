Home Adviser: Neighboring country spreading falsehoods over Durga Puja

A neighboring country is spreading misinformation about the upcoming Durga Puja, even though the festival’s rituals have not yet begun, alleged Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Thursday.

The festival’s rituals have not yet begun, and work at puja mandaps across Dhaka and other parts of the country is ongoing. “We must remain alert to this,” he said at the Rapid Action Battalion headquarters.

Referring to the Panchagarh incident on Wednesday, he said: “The neighboring country is spreading propaganda and false reports about it. Journalists must counter these with the truth. At the same time, puja mandap committees need to stay vigilant.”

The home adviser highlighted the improved performance of RAB since August 5 while speaking with journalists at RAB headquarters at Uttara after an event on the force’s activities and directives,

“The way RAB operated before is no longer the same. Now, everyone appreciates their work. They are performing very well in crime control, drug recovery, and arms seizures,” he said.

On security arrangements for Durga Puja, he said there are over 33,000 puja mandaps nationwide. “Minor incidents may occur at some locations, possibly due to negligence. But we are ensuring maximum security at every mandap. Ansar members will be deployed soon,” he added.

On the rehiring of officials who retired during the previous government, he clarified: “This is being done in line with existing rules, which have always allowed such provisions.