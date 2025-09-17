Solar interference may disrupt satellite TV, internet from Sept 29–Oct 6

Television broadcasts and internet services relying on the Bangladesh Satellite-1 (BS-1) may face temporary disruption for a few minutes each day between September 29 and October 6 due to solar interference.

Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited (BSCL) announced this in a press release on Wednesday.

According to the release, solar interference is a common space phenomenon that occurs twice a year for geostationary satellites, which may cause short interruptions in satellite-based broadcasting. For Bangladesh Satellite-1, disruptions may occur daily during the period from September 29 to October 6.

As per the tentative schedule, disruptions may last for 3 minutes on September 29 (9:35am–9:38am), 9 minutes on September 30 (9:32am–9:41am), 12 minutes on October 1 (9:30am–9:42am), and 13 minutes on October 2 and 3 (9:29am–9:42am).

Additionally, there may be interruptions for 12 minutes on October 4 (9:29am–9:41am), 11 minutes on October 5 (9:29am–9:40am), and 8 minutes on October 6 (9:30am–9:38am).

BSCL said that the solar interference will be closely monitored.