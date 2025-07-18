How can you claim 1GB of free data?

In protest against the internet shutdown on July 18, 2024 and as part of the celebration of July Uprising Day, all mobile subscribers in the country are getting 1 GB internet data free for 5 days from Friday.

BTRC earlier made a proposal to mobile phone operators to provide 1 GB internet to their customers free of cost on July 18.

All mobile operators responded to this initiative and are providing 1 GB internet data free to their customers for 5 days.

Under the directives of BTRC, the operators informed their customers about the free data in advance through SMS, said a press release issued by the Chief Adviser's Press Wing.

From Friday, mobile subscribers will have to dial the codes of their respective mobile operators to get 1 GB free data for a period of 5 days.

Dial code

Grameenphone: *121*1807#

Banglalink: *121*1807#

Robi: *4*1807#

Teletalk: *111*1807#

Mobile internet was shut down on the night of July 17 last year during the anti-discrimination student movement demanding reform of the quota system in government jobs.

The next day, on the night of July 18, broadband internet was also shut down. As a result, the country was completely without internet.

Keeping that in mind, an initiative has been taken to provide 1 GB internet data free of cost to mobile subscribers on the occasion of the first anniversary of the mass uprising.