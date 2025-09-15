Monday, September 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Police foil teachers’ march to Jamuna demanding nationalization of 5,000 schools

They schools were excluded due to political reasons, the treachers say

Private primary school teachers are dispersed by police using water cannons and sound grenades during a march towards the chief adviser’s residence, demanding nationalization of over 5,000 excluded schools, in Dhaka on Monday, September 15, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 15 Sep 2025, 06:00 PM

Police have used water cannons and sound grenades to disperse private primary school teachers who marched towards the chief adviser’s residence at State Guest House Jamuna, demanding the nationalization of over 5,000 excluded schools.

The procession began at the National Press Club on Monday afternoon but was intercepted near the High Court. Teachers later regrouped and returned to the Press Club area.

Around 1,000 teachers from across the country had gathered from 10am under the Bangladesh Private Primary School General Teachers’ Unity Council. They urged immediate action following the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education’s Consultation Committee recommendations.

According to the protesting teachers, the then government had announced the nationalization of all private primary schools on January 9, 2013. Although there were more than 30,000 schools at the time, nearly 5,000 were excluded for political reasons.

“The then government announced the nationalization of all private primary schools on January 9, 2013, but nearly 5,000 schools were excluded for political reasons,” said Md Naushad Ahmed, central coordinator of the Unity Council.

Coordinator Mahbuba Mala added. “Teachers are leading a miserable life. Even though we teach other people’s children, our own fate has not improved.”

Coordinator Ohidul Islam accused political motives for the exclusions, while Shahidul Islam (Bogra) said: “During the previous government, we received only assurances. We hope for a solution through the chief adviser’s intervention.

Topics:

Ministry of Primary and Mass EducationPrimary SchoolPrivate Schools
Read More

Primary teachers threaten hunger strike from Sept 26 over pay, promotions

Primary teachers call for 'grand assembly' Saturday

New regulation for primary teacher recruitment, 2 new positions introduced

Head teachers of government primary schools upgraded to grade 10 pay scale

Govt upgrades pay scale of all primary school head teachers to grade 10

Primary scholarship test to resume in December

Latest News

imo enhances digital privacy with advanced safety features

Copyshop launches Dhaka Advertising School (DAdS)

Dengue: 5 die, 636 hospitalized in last 24hrs

US citizen placed on remand over ‘anti-govt’ activities

Road Safety Foundation: 428 killed in August road accidents

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x