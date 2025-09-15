Police foil teachers’ march to Jamuna demanding nationalization of 5,000 schools

Police have used water cannons and sound grenades to disperse private primary school teachers who marched towards the chief adviser’s residence at State Guest House Jamuna, demanding the nationalization of over 5,000 excluded schools.

The procession began at the National Press Club on Monday afternoon but was intercepted near the High Court. Teachers later regrouped and returned to the Press Club area.

Around 1,000 teachers from across the country had gathered from 10am under the Bangladesh Private Primary School General Teachers’ Unity Council. They urged immediate action following the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education’s Consultation Committee recommendations.

According to the protesting teachers, the then government had announced the nationalization of all private primary schools on January 9, 2013. Although there were more than 30,000 schools at the time, nearly 5,000 were excluded for political reasons.

“The then government announced the nationalization of all private primary schools on January 9, 2013, but nearly 5,000 schools were excluded for political reasons,” said Md Naushad Ahmed, central coordinator of the Unity Council.

Coordinator Mahbuba Mala added. “Teachers are leading a miserable life. Even though we teach other people’s children, our own fate has not improved.”

Coordinator Ohidul Islam accused political motives for the exclusions, while Shahidul Islam (Bogra) said: “During the previous government, we received only assurances. We hope for a solution through the chief adviser’s intervention.