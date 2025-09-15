Titas Gas conducts mobile courts in Narayanganj, Keraniganj

The Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited conducted three separate mobile court operations on Sunday to disconnect illegal gas connections across various areas in Narayanganj and Keraniganj saving nearly 156,000 cubic feet of gas per hour.

During a drive at two industrial units, Nur Enterprise and RR Fashion and Laundry in Fatullah, the company successfully prevented wastage of around 7,200 cubic feet of gas per hour.

On the same day, a mobile team conducted an operation at a lime factory in Keraniganj, curbing daily gas wastage of approximately 12,000 cubic feet.

The estimated monthly cost of the saved gas is over Tk67 lakh.

Additionally, the team disconnected illegal gas connections at another lime factory and 200 residential burners in Sonargaon.

This drive is expected to save 8,200 cubic feet of gas per hour.

During these operations, the mobile team also recovered significant equipment, including pipelines, valves, burners, and hose pipes.