Monday, September 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Titas Gas conducts mobile courts in Narayanganj, Keraniganj

Operations helped save nearly 156,000 cubic feet of gas per hour

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited disconnects illegal gas connections in Narayanganj and Keraniganj. Photo: PID
Update : 15 Sep 2025, 03:42 PM

The Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited conducted three separate mobile court operations on Sunday to disconnect illegal gas connections across various areas in Narayanganj and Keraniganj saving nearly 156,000 cubic feet of gas per hour.

During a drive at two industrial units, Nur Enterprise and RR Fashion and Laundry in Fatullah, the company successfully prevented wastage of around 7,200 cubic feet of gas per hour.

On the same day, a mobile team conducted an operation at a lime factory in Keraniganj, curbing daily gas wastage of approximately 12,000 cubic feet. 

The estimated monthly cost of the saved gas is over Tk67 lakh.

Additionally, the team disconnected illegal gas connections at another lime factory and 200 residential burners in Sonargaon.

This drive is expected to save 8,200 cubic feet of gas per hour.

During these operations, the mobile team also recovered significant equipment, including pipelines, valves, burners, and hose pipes.

Topics:

NarayanganjKeraniganjTitas GasMobile Court
Read More

BUP student drowns in Narayanganj

Journalist assaulted by mob in Keraniganj

9 of a family suffer burn injuries in Narayanganj fire

Titas conducts drive against illegal gas connections

College girl feigns abduction to get iPhone from family

Nahid: Why has law and order still not been restored?

Latest News

Amir Khasrs: BNP committed to inclusive Bangladesh

Public sector pay scale to be ready before timeframe, says Pay Commission chairman

Taskforce recommends reforms, renaming BBS into StatBD

Stars at Emmys 2025 call for ceasefire in Gaza

AB Bank planning breakthrough with digital lending by January 2026

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x