Legendary folk singer Farida Parveen dies at 73

Legendary folk singer Farida Parveen, celebrated as the nation’s iconic voice, passed away at the age of 73.

She died at 10:15pm on Saturday, Ashish Kumar Chakraborty, managing director of Universal Medical College Hospital, told Bangla Tribune.

The singer had been on life support at the hospital since Wednesday.

Known for bringing countless songs to life, Farida Parveen’s voice will be remembered for generations. As in the lyrics of her famous song “Khanchar Bhetor Ochin Pakhi Kemone Ase Jai,” her departure leaves admirers mourning her absence.

She is survived by her husband and four children.