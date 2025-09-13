Saturday, September 13, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Legendary folk singer Farida Parveen dies at 73

The singer had been on life support since Wednesday

Farida Parveen. File photo
Update : 13 Sep 2025, 11:15 PM

Legendary folk singer Farida Parveen, celebrated as the nation’s iconic voice, passed away at the age of 73.

She died at 10:15pm on Saturday, Ashish Kumar Chakraborty, managing director of Universal Medical College Hospital, told Bangla Tribune.

The singer had been on life support at the hospital since Wednesday.

Known for bringing countless songs to life, Farida Parveen’s voice will be remembered for generations. As in the lyrics of her famous song “Khanchar Bhetor Ochin Pakhi Kemone Ase Jai,” her departure leaves admirers mourning her absence.

She is survived by her husband and four children.

Topics:

DeadSinger
Read More

Three killed in truck-easybike collision in Khulna

Veteran journalist Alamgir Mohiuddin laid to rest

Body of missing Gazipur college student recovered after 27 hours

Woman’s body recovered 36 hours after falling into manhole in Gazipur

2 killed in road accident in Khulna

2 stabbed to death in separate incidents in Dhaka

Latest News

Sharmeen for building country afresh by remembering July martyrs

Mbappe shines as 10-man Real Madrid defeat Real Sociedad

Supradip Chakma: Existing land issues in CHT should be resolved thro discussion

Allure Leathers holds sales conference for footwear brand ‘Flex’

Arsenal spoil Ange return, Woltemade earns Newcastle win

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x