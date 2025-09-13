Saturday, September 13, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Seven Awami League leaders, activists arrested in Dhaka

They were arrested on Friday, according to the DMP media wing

Seven arrested Awami League and affiliate leaders-activists. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 13 Sep 2025, 05:16 PM

Detectives have arrested seven leaders and activists of the banned Awami League and its associated bodies, including four who took part in a flash procession in Banglamotor, Dhaka.

The arrests took place on Friday, according to the DMP media wing on Saturday.

The arrestees were identified as Awami League Central Sub-Committee on Agriculture and Cooperatives member Roman Ahmed, 32; former Science and Technology Secretary of the party’s Information and Research Sub-Committee and former central executive member of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Sanjib Islam Afendi, 35; Bajitpur Upazila Chhatra League member of Kishoreganj Nabad Ahmed Nob, 25; Itna Thana Chhatra League leader of Kishoreganj Md Mizanur Rahman, 40; Awami League Central Sub-Committee on Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Zakir Hossain, 55; Tejgaon Thana Jubo League Ward 26 Health Secretary Md Jasim Uddin, 40; and Awami League Bangshal Thana Ward 33 Organizing Secretary Md Sanakat, 38.

According to DB sources, Roman Ahmed, Sanjib Islam Afendi, Nabad Ahmed Nob, and Md Mizanur Rahman were arrested around 11:15 pm during a series of raids in the capital by the DB-Tejgaon division.

On the same day, Md Zakir Hossain was arrested around 6 pm in Hazaribagh by a DB-Ramna division team, and Md Jasim Uddin was taken into custody at Bashirpool under Demra Thana by a DB-Wari division team around 10:45 pm. Later, around 2 am, Md Sanakat was arrested during a raid in Bangshal Thana by the DB-Lalbagh division.

Police said the arrestees face specific cases in different police stations. They were allegedly involved in attempts to destabilize the country and create panic among the public through flash processions in various parts of the capital. Legal action is underway, police added.

Topics:

arrestedAwami League Leaders
