Saturday, September 13, 2025

Ex-DIG Nahidul Islam arrested in Dhaka

He was arrested from Eskaton area in the capital on Saturday

Former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police AKM Nahidul Islam. Photo: UNB
Update : 13 Sep 2025, 04:31 PM

Detectives of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police AKM Nahidul Islam from Eskaton area in the capital on Saturday.

Detective Branch (DB) Additional Commissioner Shafiqul Islam said the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) had issued a warrant for his arrest.

Tipped off, a DB team arrested him and handed him over to the ICT authorities. Nahidul Islam was promoted to DIG on July 11, 2023, while serving as Additional DIG of CID.

It is alleged that during his tenure as Superintendent of Police in Meherpur he opened fire on BNP-Jamaat supporters during a procession, and its footage is now circulating on social media.

 

